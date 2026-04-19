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Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu

Boston Red Sox • #52 RF

Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Face Tigers On April 19

Wilyer Abreu and his Boston Red Sox will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park, on Sunday, April 19 at 4:35 p.m. ET. Abreu has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Abreu is hitting for a .311 BA, .354 OBP and .514 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .868 and he has scored 10 runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez (1-1 with a 3.75 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wilyer Abreu

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