Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Face Tigers On April 17

Abreu is hitting for a .333 BA, .380 OBP and .561 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .941, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored nine runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Twins.

The Tigers will send Casey Mize (1-1) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.94 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.