FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu

Boston Red Sox • #52 RF

Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Face Tigers On April 17

Wilyer Abreu and the Boston Red Sox will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park, on Friday, April 17 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Abreu has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Abreu is hitting for a .333 BA, .380 OBP and .561 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .941, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored nine runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Twins.

The Tigers will send Casey Mize (1-1) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.94 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wilyer Abreu

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Boston Red SoxRecent Boston Red Sox Player News

View All Boston Red Sox Player News