Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Play Orioles On April 26
Wilyer Abreu and his Boston Red Sox will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, April 26 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Abreu has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Abreu is hitting for a .297 BA, .349 OBP and .485 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 14 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 6) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.
Kyle Bradish (1-2) takes the mound for the Orioles in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.96 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.