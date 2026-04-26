Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Play Orioles On April 26

Abreu is hitting for a .297 BA, .349 OBP and .485 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 14 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 6) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish (1-2) takes the mound for the Orioles in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.96 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.

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