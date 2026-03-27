Willy Adames And Giants Square Off Against Yankees On March 27
Willy Adames and his San Francisco Giants will face the New York Yankees at Oracle Park, on Friday, March 27 at 4:35 p.m. ET. Adames has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Adames had a .225 BA, .318 OBP and .421 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .740 and he scored 94 runs. In 686 plate appearances, he hit 30 home runs and drove in 87 runs. Adames recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.
Cam Schlittler will start for the Yankees, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.