Willy Adames And Giants Take On Yankees On March 25

Adames had a .225 BA, .318 OBP and .421 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .740 and he scored 94 runs. In 686 plate appearances, he hit 30 home runs and drove in 87 runs. Adames recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts.

Max Fried starts for the first time this season for the Yankees.

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