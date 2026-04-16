Willy Adames And Giants Take On Reds On April 16
Willy Adames and his San Francisco Giants will face the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, April 16 at 12:40 p.m. ET. Adames has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Adames is hitting for a .257 BA, .307 OBP and .514 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored eight runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Reds.
Chase Burns (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.31 ERA in 16 1/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.