Willy Adames And Giants Face Marlins On April 25

Adames is hitting for a .217 BA, .259 OBP and .396 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .655 and he has scored 12 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Eury Perez (2-1) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

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