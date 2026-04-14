Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Twins On April 14

Contreras is hitting for a .304 BA, .443 OBP and .500 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is .943, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored nine runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Twins.

Mick Abel (0-2) takes the mound for the Twins to make his third start of the season.

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