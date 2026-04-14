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Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Twins On April 14

Willson Contreras and his Boston Red Sox will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Tuesday, April 14 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Contreras has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .304 BA, .443 OBP and .500 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is .943, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored nine runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Twins.

Mick Abel (0-2) takes the mound for the Twins to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

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