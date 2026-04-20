Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Tigers On April 20
Willson Contreras and his Boston Red Sox will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park, on Monday, April 20 at 11:10 a.m. ET. Contreras has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Monday morning.
What It Means
Contreras is hitting for a .279 BA, .417 OBP and .485 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .902 and he has scored 10 runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Tigers.
Jack Flaherty (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.05 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.