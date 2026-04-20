Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Tigers On April 20

Contreras is hitting for a .279 BA, .417 OBP and .485 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .902 and he has scored 10 runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Jack Flaherty (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.05 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.

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