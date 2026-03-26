Willson Contreras And Red Sox Face Reds On March 26
Willson Contreras and his Boston Red Sox will face the Cincinnati Reds on Opening Day at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, March 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Contreras has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Contreras had a .257 BA, .344 OBP and .447 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .791 and he scored 70 runs. In 563 plate appearances, he hit 20 home runs and drove in 80 runs.
Andrew Abbott will take the mound to start for the Reds, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.