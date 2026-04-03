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Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Padres On April 3

Willson Contreras and the Boston Red Sox will face the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park, on Friday, April 3 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Contreras has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .150 BA, .346 OBP and .150 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 19.2% walk rate. His OPS is .496 and he has scored one run. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Michael King (0-0) pitches for the Padres to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

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