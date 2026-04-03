Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Padres On April 3

Contreras is hitting for a .150 BA, .346 OBP and .150 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 19.2% walk rate. His OPS is .496 and he has scored one run. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Michael King (0-0) pitches for the Padres to make his second start of the season.

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