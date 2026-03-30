Willson Contreras And Red Sox Square Off Against Astros On March 30
Willson Contreras and his Boston Red Sox will take on the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Monday, March 30 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Contreras has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Contreras had a .257 BA, .344 OBP and .447 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .791 and he scored 70 runs. In 563 plate appearances, he hit 20 home runs and drove in 80 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Lance McCullers starts for the first time this season for the Astros.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.