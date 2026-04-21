William Contreras And Brewers Take On Tigers On April 21

Contreras is hitting for a .288 BA, .381 OBP and .452 SLG with an 11.9% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .833 and he has scored 10 runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Marlins.

Keider Montero (1-1) takes the mound for the Tigers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.31 ERA in 16 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.

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