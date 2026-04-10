William Contreras And Brewers Play Nationals On April 10
William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Washington Nationals at American Family Field, on Friday, April 10 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Contreras has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Contreras is hitting for a .263 BA, .391 OBP and .447 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and a 17.4% walk rate. His OPS is .839 and he has scored seven runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Red Sox.
The Nationals are sending Jake Irvin (1-1) out for his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.