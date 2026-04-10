William Contreras And Brewers Play Nationals On April 10

Contreras is hitting for a .263 BA, .391 OBP and .447 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and a 17.4% walk rate. His OPS is .839 and he has scored seven runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Red Sox.

The Nationals are sending Jake Irvin (1-1) out for his third start of the season.

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