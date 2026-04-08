Will Warren And Yankees Face Athletics On April 8
Will Warren will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Athletics at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, April 8 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Warren has -108 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Warren is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA and nine strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.