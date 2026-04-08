Will Warren And Yankees Face Athletics On April 8

Warren is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA and nine strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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