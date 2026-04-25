FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Will Warren
New York Yankees

Will Warren

New York Yankees • #29 SP

Will Warren And Yankees Play Astros On April 25

Will Warren will get the start for the New York Yankees against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Saturday, April 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Warren is 3-0 with a 2.59 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Astros are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Will Warren

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York YankeesRecent New York Yankees Player News

View All New York Yankees Player News