Will Warren And Yankees Play Astros On April 25

Warren is 3-0 with a 2.59 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Astros are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.