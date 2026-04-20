FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers

Will Smith

Los Angeles Dodgers • #16 C

Will Smith And Dodgers Face Rockies On April 20

Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Monday, April 20 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Smith has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Smith is hitting for a .303 BA, .373 OBP and .409 SLG with a 16% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 10 runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

The Rockies will send Jose Quintana (0-1) out for his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Will Smith

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles DodgersRecent Los Angeles Dodgers Player News

View All Los Angeles Dodgers Player News