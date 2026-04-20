Will Smith And Dodgers Face Rockies On April 20

Smith is hitting for a .303 BA, .373 OBP and .409 SLG with a 16% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 10 runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

The Rockies will send Jose Quintana (0-1) out for his third start of the season.

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