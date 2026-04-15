Will Smith And Dodgers Play Mets On April 15

Smith is hitting for a .294 BA, .390 OBP and .431 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored eight runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Mets.

Clay Holmes gets the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.

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