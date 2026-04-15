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Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers

Will Smith

Los Angeles Dodgers • #16 C

Will Smith And Dodgers Play Mets On April 15

Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, April 15 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Smith has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Smith is hitting for a .294 BA, .390 OBP and .431 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored eight runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Mets.

Clay Holmes gets the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Will Smith

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