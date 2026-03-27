Will Smith And Dodgers Face Diamondbacks On March 27

Smith had a .296 BA, .404 OBP and .497 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .901 and he scored 64 runs. In 436 plate appearances, he hit 17 home runs and drove in 61 runs. In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryne Nelson gets the call to start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.

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