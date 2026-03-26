Will Smith And Dodgers Square Off Against Diamondbacks On March 26

Smith had a .296 BA, .404 OBP and .497 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .901 and he scored 64 runs. In 436 plate appearances, he hit 17 home runs and drove in 61 runs.

Zac Gallen will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.