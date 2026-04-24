Will Smith And Dodgers Face Cubs On April 24

Smith is hitting for a .267 BA, .341 OBP and .360 SLG with a 16.5% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 10 runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Jameson Taillon (1-1) takes the mound for the Cubs in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.97 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.

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