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Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers

Will Smith

Los Angeles Dodgers • #16 C

Will Smith And Dodgers Face Cubs On April 24

Will Smith and his Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, April 24 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Smith has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Smith is hitting for a .267 BA, .341 OBP and .360 SLG with a 16.5% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 10 runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Jameson Taillon (1-1) takes the mound for the Cubs in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.97 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Will Smith

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