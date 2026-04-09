Will Benson And Reds Play Marlins On April 9

Benson is hitting for a .192 BA, .222 OBP and .308 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .530 and he has scored no runs. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Max Meyer (0-0) out for his third start of the season.

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