Will Benson And Reds Play Angels On April 10

Benson is hitting for a .192 BA, .250 OBP and .308 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .558 and he has scored no runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Marlins.

The Angels will look to Jack Kochanowicz (1-0) in his third start of the season.

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