Weston Wilson And Orioles Take On Guardians On April 19

Wilson had a .198 BA, .282 OBP and .369 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .652 and he scored 15 runs. In 125 plate appearances, he hit five home runs and drove in 17 runs. In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Guardians.

The Guardians are sending Joey Cantillo (1-0) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.61 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.

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