Weston Wilson And Orioles Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 15
Weston Wilson and the Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, April 15 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Wilson has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Wilson had a .198 BA, .282 OBP and .369 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .652 and he scored 15 runs. In 125 plate appearances, he hit five home runs and drove in 17 runs.
The Diamondbacks will send Eduardo Rodriguez (1-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 0.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.