Wenceel Perez And Tigers Face Red Sox On April 19

Perez is hitting for a .045 BA, .125 OBP and .182 SLG with an 8.3% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .307 and he has scored two runs. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Garrett Crochet (2-2 with a 7.58 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season.

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