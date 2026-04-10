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Walker Buehler
San Diego Padres

Walker Buehler

San Diego Padres • #10 RP

Walker Buehler And Padres Square Off Against Rockies On April 10

Walker Buehler will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park, on Friday, April 10 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Buehler has +112 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Buehler is 0-1 with a 9.45 ERA and seven strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walker Buehler

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