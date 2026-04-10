Walker Buehler And Padres Square Off Against Rockies On April 10

Buehler is 0-1 with a 9.45 ERA and seven strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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