Walker Buehler And Padres Play Mariners On April 16

Buehler is 0-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while giving up three hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.