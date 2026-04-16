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Walker Buehler
San Diego Padres

Walker Buehler

San Diego Padres • #10 RP

Walker Buehler And Padres Play Mariners On April 16

Walker Buehler will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Seattle Mariners at Petco Park, on Thursday, April 16 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Buehler has -108 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Buehler is 0-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while giving up three hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walker Buehler

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