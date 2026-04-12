Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Play Twins On April 12

Guerrero is hitting for a .320 BA, .433 OBP and .440 SLG with a 10% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .873 and he has scored six runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Guerrero has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Taj Bradley (2-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.08 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.