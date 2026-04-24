Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Face Guardians On April 24
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Rogers Centre, on Friday, April 24 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Guerrero has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Guerrero is hitting for a .337 BA, .427 OBP and .461 SLG with a 12.6% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .888 and he has scored 13 runs. In 103 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Angels.
Gavin Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.