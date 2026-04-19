Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Take On Diamondbacks On April 19

Guerrero is hitting for a .315 BA, .419 OBP and .411 SLG with an 11.6% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored seven runs. In 86 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryne Nelson (1-1 with a 3.54 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.