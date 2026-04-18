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Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays • #27 1B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Play Diamondbacks On April 18

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Saturday, April 18 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Guerrero has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Guerrero is hitting for a .319 BA, .427 OBP and .420 SLG with an 11% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored seven runs. In 82 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. Guerrero has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

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