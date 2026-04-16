Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Take On Brewers On April 16

Guerrero is hitting for a .328 BA, .446 OBP and .443 SLG with a 9.5% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. His OPS is .889 and he has scored seven runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. Guerrero has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

The Brewers are sending Brandon Sproat (0-1) out for his second start of the season.

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