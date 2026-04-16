Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Take On Brewers On April 16
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Thursday, April 16 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Guerrero has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Guerrero is hitting for a .328 BA, .446 OBP and .443 SLG with a 9.5% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. His OPS is .889 and he has scored seven runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. Guerrero has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
The Brewers are sending Brandon Sproat (0-1) out for his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.