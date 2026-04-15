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Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays • #27 1B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Square Off Against Brewers On April 15

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Wednesday, April 15 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Guerrero has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Guerrero is hitting for a .328 BA, .443 OBP and .448 SLG with an 8.6% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is .891 and he has scored seven runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. Guerrero has recorded one steal on one attempt. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Brewers.

Chad Patrick (1-0) takes the mound for the Brewers to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

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