Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Square Off Against Brewers On April 15

Guerrero is hitting for a .328 BA, .443 OBP and .448 SLG with an 8.6% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is .891 and he has scored seven runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. Guerrero has recorded one steal on one attempt. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Brewers.

Chad Patrick (1-0) takes the mound for the Brewers to make his third start of the season.

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