Vinnie Pasquantino And Royals Play Yankees On April 18

Pasquantino is hitting for a .173 BA, .256 OBP and .293 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .549 and he has scored six runs. In 86 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) in his last game against the Yankees.

The Yankees will send Will Warren (1-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.