Vinnie Pasquantino And Royals Face Tigers On April 16
Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Thursday, April 16 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Pasquantino has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Pasquantino is hitting for a .152 BA, .247 OBP and .197 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .444 and he has scored four runs. In 77 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
The Tigers will look to Keider Montero (1-1) in his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.