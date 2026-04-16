Vinnie Pasquantino And Royals Face Tigers On April 16

Pasquantino is hitting for a .152 BA, .247 OBP and .197 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .444 and he has scored four runs. In 77 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

The Tigers will look to Keider Montero (1-1) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.