Vinnie Pasquantino And Royals Square Off Against Orioles On April 22

Pasquantino is hitting for a .143 BA, .229 OBP and .242 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .470 and he has scored seven runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Chris Bassitt makes the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.19 ERA and seven strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

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