Vinnie Pasquantino And Royals Square Off Against Orioles On April 22
Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, April 22 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Pasquantino has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Pasquantino is hitting for a .143 BA, .229 OBP and .242 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .470 and he has scored seven runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
Chris Bassitt makes the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.19 ERA and seven strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.