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Vinnie Pasquantino
Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino

Kansas City Royals • #9 1B

Vinnie Pasquantino And Royals Take On Orioles On April 21

Vinnie Pasquantino and his Kansas City Royals will face the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, April 21 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Pasquantino has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Pasquantino is hitting for a .149 BA, .240 OBP and .253 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .493 and he has scored seven runs. In 100 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

Shane Baz (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.91 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Vinnie Pasquantino

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