Vinnie Pasquantino And Royals Take On Orioles On April 20

Pasquantino is hitting for a .157 BA, .234 OBP and .265 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .499 and he has scored six runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Kyle Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.49 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.

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