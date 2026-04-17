Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Face White Sox On April 17

Soderstrom is hitting for a .211 BA, .309 OBP and .394 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored nine runs. In 81 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 14 runs (20th in MLB). Soderstrom has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Rangers.

Davis Martin (2-1) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.50 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.

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