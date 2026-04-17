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Tyler Soderstrom
Oakland Athletics

Tyler Soderstrom

Oakland Athletics • #21 1B

Tyler Soderstrom And Athletics Face White Sox On April 17

Tyler Soderstrom and the Athletics will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, April 17 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Soderstrom has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Soderstrom is hitting for a .211 BA, .309 OBP and .394 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored nine runs. In 81 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 14 runs (20th in MLB). Soderstrom has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Rangers.

Davis Martin (2-1) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.50 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Soderstrom

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