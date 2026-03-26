Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Face Twins On March 26
Tyler O'Neill and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the Minnesota Twins on Opening Day at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Thursday, March 26 at 3:05 p.m. ET. O'Neill has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
O'Neill had a .199 BA, .292 OBP and .392 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .684 and he scored 22 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he hit nine home runs and drove in 26 runs. O'Neill recorded four steals on four attempts.
Joe Ryan will start for the Twins, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.