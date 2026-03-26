Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Face Twins On March 26

O'Neill had a .199 BA, .292 OBP and .392 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .684 and he scored 22 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he hit nine home runs and drove in 26 runs. O'Neill recorded four steals on four attempts.

Joe Ryan will start for the Twins, his first this season.

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