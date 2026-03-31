Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Square Off Against Rangers On March 31
Tyler O'Neill and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the Texas Rangers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, March 31 at 6:35 p.m. ET. O'Neill has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
O'Neill had a .199 BA, .292 OBP and .392 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .684 and he scored 22 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he hit nine home runs and drove in 26 runs. O'Neill recorded four steals on four attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rangers.
Jacob deGrom gets the call to start for the Rangers, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.