Tyler Mahle And Giants Square Off Against Reds On April 15

Mahle is 0-2 with a 4.30 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while allowing three hits.

The Reds are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, with 2.1 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.