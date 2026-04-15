Tyler Mahle And Giants Square Off Against Reds On April 15
Tyler Mahle will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, April 15 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Mahle has -136 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Mahle is 0-2 with a 4.30 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while allowing three hits.
The Reds are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, with 2.1 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.