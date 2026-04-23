Tyler Mahle And Giants Play Dodgers On April 23

Mahle is 1-3 with a 5.26 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while allowing three hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.8 home runs per game.