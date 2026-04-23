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Tyler Mahle
San Francisco Giants

Tyler Mahle

San Francisco Giants • #54 SP

Tyler Mahle And Giants Play Dodgers On April 23

Tyler Mahle will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, on Thursday, April 23 at 3:45 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Mahle is 1-3 with a 5.26 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while allowing three hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.8 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Mahle

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