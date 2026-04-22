Tyler Mahle And Giants Face Dodgers On April 22

Mahle is 0-3 with a 7.23 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed four innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.8 runs per game this season, with 3.4 extra base hits and 1.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.