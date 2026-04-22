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Tyler Mahle
San Francisco Giants

Tyler Mahle

San Francisco Giants • #54 SP

Tyler Mahle And Giants Face Dodgers On April 22

Tyler Mahle will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, April 22 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Mahle has -106 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Mahle is 0-3 with a 7.23 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed four innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.8 runs per game this season, with 3.4 extra base hits and 1.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Mahle

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