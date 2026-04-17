Tyler Glasnow And Dodgers Square Off Against Rockies On April 17

Glasnow is 1-0 with a 4.00 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Rockies are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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