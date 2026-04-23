Tyler Glasnow And Dodgers Square Off Against Giants On April 23

Glasnow is 2-0 with a 3.24 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

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