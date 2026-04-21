Trevor Story And Red Sox Play Yankees On April 21

Story is hitting for a .196 BA, .224 OBP and .315 SLG with a 33.7% strikeout rate and a 4.1% walk rate. His OPS is .540 and he has scored seven runs. In 98 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 17 runs (16th in MLB). Story has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Luis Gil (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Yankees, his third of the season.

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