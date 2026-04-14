Trevor Story And Red Sox Square Off Against Twins On April 14

Story is hitting for a .188 BA, .194 OBP and .275 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 1.4% walk rate. His OPS is .470 and he has scored four runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 12 runs (20th in MLB). Story has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Twins.

The Twins will look to Mick Abel (0-2) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.