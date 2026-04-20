Trevor Story And Red Sox Square Off Against Tigers On April 20

Story is hitting for a .193 BA, .215 OBP and .307 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 3.2% walk rate. His OPS is .522 and he has scored five runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 17 runs (14th in MLB). Story has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

The Tigers will send Jack Flaherty (0-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.